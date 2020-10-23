endsars:-ipman-warns-of-fuel-scarcity-as-hoodlums-destroy-10-petroleum-tankers

By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has hinted of a looming petroleum scarcity in the country following attacks on fuel tankers and disruption of depots’s operations across the country by #EndSARS protesters.

Chairman of IPMAN in Rivers State, Dr. Joseph Obele, who spoke in a live radio programme in Port Harcourt on Friday said about 10 petroleum tankers were attacked and destroyed nationwide by the protesters.

He said scarcity would be inevitable if the situation failed to improve before filling stations exhaust their stocked products.

He said: “About 10 of our trucks have been attacked nationwide by protesting youths, although there is not been casualties.

“Supply and distribution of petroleum products hasn’t really been smooth, reason arising from the fact that 90 percent of our supply came from Lagos and there has been a skeletal supply schedule in Lagos for the past one week.

“Thursday’s case was worse, all the depots in Nigeria were shut down, we don’t produce these products, we buy from depots and tank farms and if these depots do not give to us products, we fear that when we run out of stock, petroleum scarcity will happen.”