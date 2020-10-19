EndSARS: It’s a difficult time for Nigeria, admits Simy

Nigeria International and FC Crotone striker Simeon ‘Simy’ Nwankwo said he was hopeful that Nigeria can turn around the corner after the nationwide protest against police brutality among other societal ills.

The 28-year-old forward scored his side’s goal in the 1-1 draw against Juventus at Crotone’s Stadio Ezio Scida on Saturday and celebrated by showing a shirt in solidarity against the #End SARS campaign.

“It is a difficult time for Nigeria and I hope that my nation and my fellow citizens will be able to get out of this situation as soon as possible,” said Simy. “From here we do what we can, it’s little but we do it.”

He continued: “To our fallen heroes, to all our wounded families, to all our parents, brothers and sisters with broken hearts, I cannot find the right words to be able to comfort you enough from yours great pain, but I can promise you one thing today: our tears and those of our Fallen will not be in vain. Change is about to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, coach Giovanni Stroppa was left feeling ‘regret’ after Crotone’s 1-1 draw with 10-man Juventus, even as he described Simy an important player for the Squali.

The Squali picked up their first point of the season and it could’ve been more, as Simy’s penalty was cancelled out by an Alvaro Morata tap-in.

“Serie A is another sport compared to Serie B. We’ve conceded a few goals with naïve errors, but I still believe we are on the right track,” the coach told DAZN.

“We need to improve in realizing the different scoring chances we manage to create, at the same time the work of Simy and Messias has been really important in.”