endsars:-itsekiri-septuagenarian-calls-for-implementation-of-2014-confab

A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate

By Jimitota Onoyume

Prominent Itsekiri septuagenarian Pa Churchill Oki has called on the federal government to implement recommendations of the 2014 national confab, stressing that it would address myriads of challenges plaguing the nation.

Speaking against the backdrop of the recent EndSars protest in several states in the country Pa Oki in Warri, Delta state said the government should also roll the recommendations of the confab into a small booklet that should be distributed free to Nigerians for many to read.

ALSO READ: Wike signs Executive Order proscribing IPOB in Rivers

“Recommendations of the confab should be rolled into a booklet and distributed in schools, bus stops, markets, places, churches, mosques for Nigerians to read and understand the details. It is the solution to Nigeria’s problem “, he said.

He said recommendations of the confab addressed agitations around SARS, adding that the country should also go back to the old National Anthem that was sung to close the confab.

Pa Oki who retired as a merit grade Principal in the state also enjoined the government to create additional 18 states to redress the problem of majority domination.

He said the federal government should kick start the process of implementing the report of the confab with a meeting of prominent Nigerians which should include Professor G.G. Darah, Chief Olu Falae, Ike Nwachukwu, Bishop Mathew Kukah, Chief E.K. Clark

Vanguard