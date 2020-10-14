EndSARS: Jonathan calls for restraint

The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has called for restraint by protesters and security agencies as Nigerians protest against police brutality and demand police reform.

Mr Jonathan made his stance known on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The former president said peaceful protest should not lead to loss of lives of protesters.

“I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”

“No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country.”

“We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria: a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities.”

At least 10 people have been killed by the police since the protests started last week, Amnesty International stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the killing of Jimoh Isiaka, a youth killed in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, on Saturday, during the protest.

Three others who protested Mr Isiaka’s killing were also killef on Sunday in Ogbomoso.

One person was killed on Monday in Lagos during the protest in the commercial city.

Apart from those killed, many other protesters have been arrested and physically assaulted by security officials.

At least two police officers have also been killed, allegedly by protesters, in Lagos and Delta states.

The government has since acceded to most of the demands of the protesters including banning the notorious police unit, SARS, pledging to release all arrested protesters and punish all erring police officers, and ensure comprehensive police reform.