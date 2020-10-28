endsars:-kano-ipman-promises-adequate-fuel-distribution

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kano branch, on Wednesday pledged its commitment to ensuring there is an adequate supply of fuel to all the states under the Kano zone to prevent scarcity as a result of #EndSARS protests which disrupted distribution.

The IPMAN chairman in Kano, Bashir Dan-Malam, gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen after inspecting the loading of the product at the Kano depot after the EndSARS violence which compelled IPMAN members to suspend their activities.

There were growing fears that the country might experience scarcity as a result of the EndSARS violence that rocked the state’s days ago.

There are also fears that pipelines may be vandalised to cause scarcity.

But Dan-Malam said: “There is no need for motorists and members of the public to panic over a possible scarcity of the commodity.

“The association is committed to transporting the product to all states under Kano, which includes Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe and Jigawa.

“IPMAN would continue to support the Federal Government to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the nooks and cranny of the country.”

He commended the Managing Director of Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Lawal Musa, for directing various depots in the country to resume operation after the EndSARS protest across the country.

He noted that the introduction of the ‘Online Solution,’ popularly known as ‘PPMC Customer Express Portal,’ by the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company had eliminated all the stress marketers used to experience while carrying out their business.

“The new technology introduced by the PPMC gives customers the opportunity to transact their business online without stress.

“The online solution also enables PPMC to serve members of the public faster and better, within the confines of their homes and offices,” Dan-Malam said.

The IPMAN chairman commended the Management of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) under the leadership of Mele Kyari for his commitment to ensure there is accountability and transparency in the oil and gas industry