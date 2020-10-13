EndSARS: Kanye West backs protests against police brutality

American rapper and record producer, Kanye West, has joined other international celebrities to lend support to Nigerians campaigning for an end to police brutality across the country.

Kanye disclosed his position in a tweet on Monday which has attracted 140,000 likes and 75,000 retweets.

Nigerians immediately responded by appreciating for adding his voice to the widening protests.

Chi Hope @ChinyereHope11m wrote:

“Thank you @kanyewestMay God bless you and you shall live long for lending your voice to helpless Nigerian youths #StopPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #SARSMUSTENDNOW”

“osita@realositadonald We appreciate u for lending your voice concerning police brutalities against the indeginious citizens..but lasting solution to end police brutality is to support Disintegration of Nigeria to have;”Biafra,Oduwa,kwararafa and Ariwa republic”..!!”

“Ralu Chukwu@chukwu_ralu34m Much respect to you Kanye but the problem need to be tackled from the root #EndNigeriaNow to save more life”.

Nigerians across the globe have taken to streets and online since last week to protest against the highhandedness of the rogue Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the police force.

Several Nigerian football stars like Asisat Oshoala, Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Leon Balogun, and Simon Moses among others, have all lent their voice to the call to end police brutality in Nigeria.

Other international football stars, like Marcus Rashford and Mesut Ozil, also showed solidarity for the calls being made by the protesting youth.

There have been protests in Lagos, Abuja, Abeokuta, Anambra, Abia, Ibadan, Kwara, Ebonyi, Ibadan, and other states across Nigeria.

The police unit was dissolved on Sunday but protesters have continued demanding reform of the Nigeria Police to end extrajudicial killings by police officers.