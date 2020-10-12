Daily News

#EndSARS: Kiki Osinbajo declares support, Zahra Buhari too but later deleted post

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Zahra and Kiki, daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo respectively, both lent their voices to the ongoing protests against police brutality.

Kiki, who has over 237,000 Instagram followers, shared an image which bore the inscription, ‘End Police Brutality’ on her official Instagram page with the caption, ‘POLICE BRUTALITY MUST END NOW.. #endpolicebrutality #endsars’.

Zahra, on the other hand, shared a similar image as Kiki on her Instagram story but has since taken down the post.

Expectedly, their Instagram comment sections have been overtaken by critics who have asked them to relay the demands of the masses to their influential fathers.

The protests for comprehensive police reform continued in various parts of the country on Monday despite the dissolution of the notorious police unit, SARS, on Sunday.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Reactions As People Get Brutalised In Protest Against Police Brutality

Previous article

Debt of poorest countries hit record $744 bn in 2019

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News