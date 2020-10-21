endsars:-kome,-adc-lagos-east-candidate,-calls-for-cancellation-of-oct-31-election

Dr. John Kome

Dr. John Kome, African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for Lagos East senatorial district, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to, with immediate effect, review and cancel upcoming elections slated for October 31.

According to him, there is an urgent need for the commission to be sympathetic with the situation in the country at the moment.

He said: “With the loss of lives in the ongoing protest in our Nation, there’s no enough justification to go ahead with the elections.

“The Nigerian citizens, especially the youths are the future of this country and their rights to live has been disrespected and abused. Every single life in Nigeria is worth fighting for.

“The National Assembly has issued an immediate call to President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation and hope he does that on time to avert further loss of life and destruction of public and private property.

“In a democracy, power belongs to the people. We need empathy and sympathy at the moment both to the led and the leaders. This is sacrosanct.

“The political elite should, with a sense of urgency, create a conducive environment to liaise with the people from time to time, and not creating a social gulf between themselves and the people they serve.

“Politics should be service to the people and not the oligarchy that we have in Nigeria today. This is not the Nigerian dream of the Nigerian people that our political forefathers bequeathed to the younger generation.

“I am also using this medium to appeal the security agencies to dialogue with the Nigerian youths instead of using excessive force.

“I do not think that the Nigerian youths are out to destroy property of our leaders. Again I do not also think Mr President will happy with the killing of innocent Nigerians.

“I, therefore, at this juncture, plead with our great Nigerian youths to trust God Almighty for His mercies to help us fixed our country.”

