endsars:-kwara-governor-inaugurates-judicial-panel-to-probe-police-brutality,-rights-violation

Kwara Governor inaugurates judicial panel to probe police brutality

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AdulRazaq has inaugurated a judicial panel of inquiry to probe the violation of human rights and police brutality on its citizens.

The panel comes after the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, had directed all State Governors to set up the Judicial Panels in all the States would include representatives of Youths, Students, Civil Society Organizations and would be chaired by a respected retired State High Court Judge.

He also directed State Governors to immediately establish a State-based Special Security and Human Rights Committee to be chaired by the Governors in their States, to supervise the newly formed police tactical units and all other security agencies located in the State.

The idea of the Special Security and Human Rights Committee in all States of the Federation and the FCT is to ensure that police formation and other security agencies in the State consistently protect the Human Rights of citizens.