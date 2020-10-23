endsars:-lagos-begins-probe-of-lekki-shooting-monday

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the Justice Doris Okuwobi-led Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up last Monday to investigate human rights violations by SARS operatives has had its terms of reference expanded to also investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza on Tuesday evening by soldiers.

The panel, Mr Sanwo-Olu said, will start its sitting next Monday at the Lagos Court Arbitration Centre international in Lekki. He urged members of the public to send their petitions and evidence on the Lekki incident to the panel investigation.

The governor spoke Friday while moving round the state on an inspection of the assets destroyed by the arsonists, taking stock of losses to the government and private businesses.

At the High Court of Lagos State in Igbosere, the roof has been blown off and courtrooms littered with charred remains of files and wood charcoals.

The desecration of the court depicts, in part, the proportions of the Wednesday coordinated arsonist attacks on public assets and private property in Lagos.

The destruction was instigated by the mayhem that resulted from the protests against brutality committed by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) aptly tagged #EndSARS

The governor appeared to be in disbelief at the sight of the proportions of destruction wreaked by hoodlums, who took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to destroy and loot.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who was joined by the deputy governor, Obafemi Hamzat, and some members of the State’s Executive Council, stopped at every community affected by the violence, preaching peace and assuring residents that the government was on top of the situation.

At the headquarters of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area in Ajegunle, all that was left in the premises was the charred remains of the vehicles and office materials torched by the hoodlums. The imposing council’s secretariat was completely vandalised before it was razed.

Ajeromi Police Station, located in front of the council, was also razed. The barracks behind the station was not spared. Mr Sanwo-Olu sympathised with the policemen attached to the station and their families, who are now rendered homeless.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu visits different parts of the State for an on-the-spot assessment to ascertain the level of destruction to the public assets and private properties by hoodlums during the EndSARS protests, Friday, October 22, 2020.

It was a traumatising moment for the governor when he visited the vandalised palace of the Oba of Lagos. Received by the palace chiefs led by Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Abiola Dosunmu, Mr Sanwo-Olu reeled in shock as he moved round the ravaged chambers in the palace built over a century ago.

The governor visited 27 locations across the state where government assets and private property were destroyed and assessed the level of the vandalism.

Mr Sanwo-Olu described the arson attack in Lagos as “coordinated wanton destruction”, saying it would take the State many decades to recover from the devastation.