ENDSARS: Lagos constitutes panel on abuses, compensation of victims

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos has constituted a Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses in the State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Thursday night at a briefing at Lagos House, Marina Lagos.

The seven-man panel will be chaired by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.

Other members are: Mr. Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN (representing the Civil Society); DIG Taiwo Lakanu (a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police); Ms Patience Udoh (representing the Civil Society); Mr. Segun Awosanya (Human Rights Activist); Mrs. Olutoyin Odusanya (Director, Citizens Mediation Center); as well as a rep/member of the youth-led protest and a representative of the Human Rights Commission.

The panel has six months in the first instance for the job.

Sanwo-Olu said the panel will look at all verifiable cases of SARS brutality and fatality and ensure offending SARS officers are punished while victims or their families are duly compensated.

According to him, this is in keeping with the directives of the National Economic Council Sub Committee Meeting which has mandated all governors to take decisive steps locally to implement the five demands of the #EndSARS protesters.

He said the state government has already set up an N200m compensation fund to be utilised by the committee to take care of compensations.

The government has also set up a call center for the panel where it can be reached for any complaints and report on these phone numbers: 0901 051 3203; 3204 and 3205 from next week.

Sanwo-Olu assured the youths: “We feel your pain and share your clamour for far-reaching police reforms, for a Police that serves and protects the people of Lagos and Nigeria, not one that intimidates and oppresses them.

“Nigeria’s development aspirations will not be achieved without a responsive and ethical Police.”

He assured the protesters the state government has met three out of their five demands and the remaining two which requires process will be taken care of.