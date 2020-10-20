endsars:-lagos-imposes-24-hour-curfew

Lagos State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in every part of the state due to the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society,” Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”

