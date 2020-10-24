endsars:-lagos-lawmaker-urges-hoodlums-to-end-looting,-violence

A Lagos lawmaker, Mr Noheem Adams, has appealed to hoodlums hiding under the guise of EndSARS protesters to stop looting and destruction of private and public property.

Adams, representing Eti-Osa Constituency I, in the Lagos State House of Assembly, made the plea in a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hoodlums have been looting COVID-19 palliative warehouses across the country in the past few days.

The lawmaker, also House Deputy Majority Leader, urged the hoodlums to stop breaking into private and public places to loot, causing unrest in different parts of the country.

“It is time to adopt a peaceful approach to the agitations. At this stage all stakeholders, particularly the #EndSARS protesters, should take advantage of the window opened by the state government to address their demands.

“No matter the level of vexation, we can’t rule out dialogue in a democratic polity.

“Let the youths come forward with their demands, and suggestions on how to reform the police to better serve the people,” he said.

Adams sympathized with innocent members of the public who were victims of the recent vandalism, looting and destruction of property by hoodlums.

The lawmaker said the violence was not a representation of the EndSARS protest hence, it must stop.

He said: “The public property was built with tax payers money and it becomes criminal and against the law to destroy them.

“The private property are the products of the sweat and hardwork of Lagosians, and these businesses contribute to the economic well-being of the state, and by extension the GDP of the country.

“This criminality can’t be condoned, and so I call on all stakeholders to protect Lagos, our collective heritage.”

Adams said the newly constituted judicial panel of inquiry and restitution would look into cases of abuse and brutality by policemen attached to the SARS unit of the Nigerian Police.

Adams also restated his promise to bring the #EndSARS issue to the floor of the state assembly at resumption of plenary.

The lawmaker also commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu for his consistent sincerity and commitment toward resolving the EndSARS protest.

