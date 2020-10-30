endsars:-lagos-panel-of-inquiry-visits-military-hospital,-morgue

View from outside the entrance of the Military Hospital where members of the panel were met with resistance before being allowed in.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution set up to look into brutality and high-handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force has visited the Military hospital in Falomo, the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

Members of the panel also visited a morgue inside the hospital.

They were initially denied access but later allowed into the premises after about 30 minutes.

The visit was shortly after the panel went for an inspection at the Lekki Toll Gate and to make more findings concerning last week’s shooting incident.

Led by Justice Doris Okwuobi (Rtd.), the panel which also included youth representatives, Rinu Odulala and Temitope Majekodunmi, interrogated the tollgate officials about the condition of their security cameras and other equipment.

While taking the group round, the Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company, Mr Yomi Omomuwansa, said most of their equipment were damaged by hoodlums who set it ablaze – an aftermath of the shooting.

Today’s meeting is the second since the panel was inaugurated on October 27.

