ENDSARS: Lagos protesters defy downpour, demand proscription of police unit

Young Nigerians protesting police brutality in Lagos defied the rain on Saturday as they gathered at different spots in the state to demand proscription of the SARS unit.

Saturday’s protests had youth in their hundreds gathered at the Lagos State Secretariat to demand proscription of the police unit.

The young people who moved out in groups along the Secretariat Road in Alausa, later gathered near Computer Village in Ikeja to press home their demands.

Even as the rains fell at about midday, many of the protesters defied the downpour and remained at the protest grounds.

The young people were seen wielding different banners with loud inscriptions calling for the ban of the Police unit.

The protests started in Lagos on Thursday, as Nigerian youth took to the streets to air their frustration.

On Friday, the protesters took off from the Lagos State House of Assembly at Alausa, and proceeded to Allen roundabout.

They maintained that they were not asking for a reformation of the SARS outfit, but a complete proscription of that unit.

Earlier on Thursday, Nigerian entertainers including Mr Macaroni, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Douglas ‘Runtown’ Agu, began the peaceful protest against SARS in Lekki and Victoria Island areas of Lagos.

Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor, also gathered protested alongside other young people in Pen Cinema, Agege.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ogun State Police Command issued a notice of warning to protesters calling for end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The command called on protesters to “thread with caution”, declaring that anybody caught engaging in violence will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“As predicted, the so called peaceful protest has turned violent in some parts of the state leading to destruction and looting of two police Post in Ijebu Ode today 9th of October 2020”, the command said.

“To this end, the command is hereby appealing ones again to parents, community leaders and other stakeholders to call their wards to order as further violent attack on policemen will no longer be tolerated.”