endsars:-lagos-state-panel-of-inquiry-continues-sitting

Photo: Editi Effiong (Twitter)

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry has continued its sitting.

This is the second sitting since its inauguration on Tuesday.

Headed by Justice Doris Okwuobi (Rtd.), the panel is currently sitting at the Lagos Arbitration Centre in Lekki, with the youth representatives and other key stakeholders present.

More to follow.

