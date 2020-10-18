EndSARS: Lalong establishes panel on police brutality, extrajudicial killings

Agency Reporter

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and other extra-judicial killings, sequel to the EndSARS protests in some parts of the country.

A statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos, said the governor had approved the appointment of members of the panel.

Macham said the panel was required to investigate complaints of police brutality and related extra judicial killings in the state, with a view to delivering justice for all victims of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.

He said the action was in line with the recommendation of the National Economic Council (NEC) for the establishment of State-based Judicial Panels of Inquiry by Governors to collate complaints and ensure accountability in the operations of police units in their respective States.

According to the statement, the panel is to be headed by a retired Judge of the Plateau State High Court, Justice Philomena Lot, and was expected to carry out its assignment and submit its report within six months.

Other members of the panel are: retired Commissioner of Police Garba Patrick; Mr Ezekiel Dauda Daschen (Youth Representative), Mrs Rauta Dakok (Rep. of Attorney General’s Office); and Mrs Kiyempia Mafuyai (Representative of Human Rights Commission).

The director said the panel in addition to investigating complaints would valuate evidence and draw conclusions on validity of complaints, as well as recommend compensation and other remedial measures, among other things.

He said the governor had tasked members of the panel to be thorough, diligent and fair to all those that would appear before them, in order to ensure justice without any bias.

(NAN)