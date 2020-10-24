endsars:-lawmaker-earmarks-n10m-relief-for-fagba-victims

Mr Temitope Adewale, a Lagos lawmaker, says he has earmarked N10 million emergency relief fund for victims of the EndSARS clash at Fagba area of the state.

Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaye Constituency 1 in Lagos House of Assembly, made this known to newsmen in Lagos on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there was bloody violence, burning and looting in Ifako-Ijaiye area this week under the guise of #EndSARS protest.

Adewale said that the fund was to give respite to victims of the sad occurrence which claimed many lives in Fagba, Iju and Abattoir areas of Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos

“It is with deep sorrow in my heart and in regret I speak with you because over the last decade we have struggled with infrastructure development and now we have burnt down the little we have.

”Since the beginning of 2020, we have managed to be our brothers keeper and we survived through the COVID-19.

” One Million Boys attack, NNPC Explosion, Iju/Ogundimu Gas Explosion and now the EndSARS clash which metamorphosed to tribal dispute in our community.

“Sadly, lives were lost and and lots of property were destroyed. The last three days event has added another dark days to our history in Ifako Ijaiye.

“I have therefore set up a N10 million Emergency Relief Fund as compensation and redevelopment of our community.

“This might not be able to adequately compensate for lives lost and property, but would go a long way in rebuilding our community,” he said.

Adewale said the fund would be used for renovations of police stations and other security outfits that were burnt down in the community.

He said there would be compensations for the indigent and those directly affected by the clash and crisis as deemed fit by the committee.

According to him, the committee is to be chaired by the Chairman, Community Development Council, Pastor Opajobi Samuel and Co-Chaired by Mr Jacob Dada.

Others are the representatives of the Arewa Community, Yoruba community, Youths and Market Women.

The lawmaker said he would continue to seek a lasting peace within the community and also be with them during the difficult times.

Adewale appealed to the teeming youths and freedom fighters to ceasefire and stop all forms of violence and destruction in the community.

He said: “I also want to plead and appeal to our parents, guardians, religious leaders, community elders and leaders, to appeal to their wards, followers and members of the community to embrace peace.

“I hereby appeal to the well-meaning residents of Ifako Ijaiye to be part of this and support anyway they can by contributing financially and medically.

” Let us join hands together in all ways we can to rebuild our community as we have no where else to go.

“To all our first responders and gallant youths I commiserate with you, I say thank you and God bless you.

“Together we shall rise above this unfortunate incident,” Adewale added.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.