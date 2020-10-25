endsars,-lawmaker’s-corruption-trial,-others-top-political-stories-last-week

Some unarmed #EndSARS protesters were shot Tuesday by Nigerian soldiers. The incident attracted global condemnation. President Muhammadu Buhari also broadcast to the nation on the raging protests and the accompanying looters’ attacks and thereafter met with some past Nigerian leaders.

not to sign off the 2021 budget before the National Assembly without adequate compensation for victims of police brutality and demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Speaker stated this in his welcome address during plenary on Tuesday.

The Speaker’s comment came on the heels of the #EndSARS protest that has spread around the entire country.

“I will not sign off on a 2021 budget that does not include adequate provisions to compensate those who have suffered violence and brutality at the hands of the police in Nigeria in the last two decades.

“I will not sign off on a budget that does not meet the reasonable demands of ASUU, to which the government has already acceded.”

#EndSARS: Nigerian soldiers shoot at protesters in Lagos

On Tuesday, several #EndSARS protesters were allegedly shot dead by Nigerian soldiers at the Lekki toll gate.

The attack on unarmed protesters, some of whom were also injured, came hours after the Lagos State government imposed a curfew in the state.

The number of dead victims is yet unclear.

The military has, however denied involvement in the shooting which has been condemned by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Mr Sanwo-Olu has confirmed at least two deaths from the incident and promised an investigation.

The attack drew global condemnation.

NDDC probe stalled at House of Reps

An investigation into the alleged diversion of N6.2 billion meant for COVID-19 palliatives under the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) during the pandemic, was stalled on Wednesday due to the NDDC’s absence at the hearing on Wednesday.

The N6.2 billion palliative scam is separate from the N1.21 billion used to “take care” of the NDDC staffers during the pandemic.

The NDDC has been plagued with years of its management’s ineptitude and corruption that has left people in the region wallowing in poverty.

Last year, President Muhammad Buhari approved a forensic audit of the commission. The audit is still on.

Court clears ex-governor of money laundering charges

The Kano Division of the Court of Appeal on Wednesday cleared a former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shekarau, of money laundering charges.

Mr Shekarau, Aminu Wali and Mansur Ahmed were accused of conniving to collect N950 million as part of the $115 million allegedly distributed by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Madueke, ahead of the 2015 general elections.

The EFCC specifically arraigned the former governor for distributing the money without going through a financial institution “in clear violation of provisions of the money laundering prohibition Act.”

scheduled bye-elections in 11 states.

INEC had scheduled October 31 for the conduct of six senatorial districts and nine state constituencies bye-elections.

INEC national commissioner for information, Festus Okoye, said the decision to postpone the elections followed the current security situation in parts of the country.

charged to court a member of the House of Representatives, Oghuma Egwakhide, for allegedly collecting N1.6 million as bribe from three contractors.

Mr Egwakhide was charged on a four-count before Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Jabi.

The commission accused Mr Egwakhide, who represents Etsako East/West/Central federal constituency, Edo State, of collecting kickbacks from contractors handling school projects in his constituency.

debate in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Mr Trump, a Republican, adopted a more restrained tone than he did during the chaotic first presidential debate in September, when he repeatedly interrupted Mr Biden.

The contentious first debate, when the two men traded insults, was watched by at least 73 million viewers.

#EndSARS: Buhari finally speaks

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday finally addressed the nation on the spate of protests in the country.

Dozens of people, including protesters and police officers, have been killed in the violence that has resulted from the protests in many states.

Mr Buhari did not, however, speak on the attack on peaceful protesters by armed security operatives.

held a virtual meeting with some past leaders of the country.

Those in attendance include Goodluck Jonathan, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Ernest Shonekan, and Yakubu Gowon.

Senior officials who physically attended the meeting at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; secretary to government of the federation, Boss Mustapha; chief of staff to the president; Ibrahim Gambari; and national security adviser, Babagana Monguno.

The heads of various security agencies like the police and the SSS also attended the meeting which commenced at about 9 a.m.

Hoodlums attack homes of ex-deputy speaker, ex-senate leader, three other senators

A mob on Saturday invaded the Ibadan residence of Teslim Folarin, the senator representing Oyo Central senatorial district.

The looters took away several new motorcycles at the Oluyole home of the lawmaker. Other materials carted away are freezers, grinding machines and other valuables.

Earlier that day, some criminals looted materials at the home of a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, in Osun State.

In Calabar, Cross River State, thieves also attacked the homes of Gershom Bassey, the senator representing the southern senatorial district, Victor Ndoma Egba, a former Senate leader and Bassey Ewa Henshaw, also a former senator.

Messrs Ndoma-Egba and Henshaw were also NDDC chairman and managing director, respectively.