endsars:-looters-return-items-in-ilorin

…As Government relaxes curfew

By Demola Akinyemi

Some unidentified residents of Ilorin have begun to return the looted items from Shoprite, Kwara Agro Mall, and Other Shops to various locations in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Meantime, the state government has reviewed the curfew in Ilorin metropolis to between 8p.m to 6a.m.

Already, Governor AbdulRazaq held meetings with the victims of the looted items and took stock of their items; with a view to help them back to business.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the recent parade and prosecution of the suspected looters by the police prompted the voluntary returns of the looted items to designated places as suggested by the police commissioner, Mr Kayode Egbetokun.

Egbetokun had said that whoever that voluntarily return the looted items in his/her Magajis place, residents of community heads, by the road side among other options would be spared of police arrest, and parade before journalists.

Consequently, many looted items were secretly returned to the designated places, while the police comb the state capital for those who might not obey the directive.

Security operatives in the state have arrested 144 suspects in connection with the last Ffiday looting of government and private property in Ilorin, the state capital.

The state commissioner of Police, Mr.Kayode Egbetokun, who paraded the suspected Looters in Ilorin recently said that the arrest of the suspects was as a result of combined efforts of security agencies operating in the state.

Egbetokun, who confirmed that two government warehouses and lots of privately owned property were attacked by the hoodlums, said that the violence was well coordinated and led by some hardened criminals.

Egbetokun called on those who still have looted property in their possession to voluntarily surrender them, insisting that such people would not be prosecuted.

The CP also said that such looted property could be submitted at various religious centres like mosques, churches and even residences of community heads.

He said that arrest of suspects is a continuous process, adding that, “as we are here, more arrest and recovery of looted property are still being made”

Vanguard