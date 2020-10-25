endsars:-looting-spree-in-nine-states

File Photo of hoodlums

*10 lawmakers, Covid – 19 palliative targeted

*Enough is enough, IGP warns

*One killed in Edo, curfew continues in Osun, Delta, Plateau, Kaduna

*Ekiti hoodlums loot poisonous food items

*Daylight robbers terrorise Onitsha

On the 18th day of the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country, it was looting spree, yesterday, as suspected hoodlums targeted the properties of 10 lawmakers and warehouses where Covid-19 palliative items were allegedly stored in nine states.

The development forced some state governments to reimpose curfew.

The former and serving federal lawmakers had their properties attacked by hoodlums in Oyo (1), Cross River (3), Osun (4), Delta (1) and Kwara (1).

Reports said seven of the invaders were arrested in Oyo.

Other states where looting took place include Ekiti, Ogun, Kaduna and Plateau.

In Ekiti, the state government raised the alarm that the items looted were poisonous and not fit for human consumption.

The #EndSARS protests against police brutality had started penultimate Wednesday.

Youths in several states across the country had taken to the streets to demand the proscription of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), prosecution of its personnel engaged in wholesome activities and reform of the security agency.

The authorities acceded to the request, promising police reform and replacing SARS with Special Weapons And Tactical (SWAT) unit.

The authorities also resolved to raise judicial panels in the 36 states to probe police brutality since SARS was established and work out compensation for victims and punishment for erring officers.

On Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation in a broadcast and sued for peace.

Lagos, the hotbed of the #EndSARS protests, was calm yesterday.

The result of the calm was the relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who allowed residents to go out between 8 am and 6 pm.

But the situation was different in eight states where widespread looting led to reimposition of curfew.

CROSS RIVER:

Senators’ houses invaded

There was pandemonium as hoodlums invaded the houses of Senator Gershom Bassey and former Senate Leader ,Victor Ndoma-Egba, who represented Cross River Central at the Senate.

Other properties, including a lounge (Boulevard) reportedly owned by All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Hillard Eta, were vandalized while a filling station allegedly owned by Governor Ben Ayade was destroyed.

OYO:

Hoodlums invade former Senate Leader’s residence, cart away items worth N200 million

Hoodlums invaded the residence of Senator Teslim Folarin (APC-Oyo Central) in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, and carted away empowerment materials worth N200 million.

The incident was confirmed by Folarin during a radio programme.

Reports that the items carted away were meant for constituency empowerment programme of the lawmaker, scheduled to take place in December.

Among the items carted away are about 300 motorcycles, deep freezers and food items.

Folarin, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content and former Senate Leader, according to NAN, said he was relieved that no life was lost.

Meanwhile, seven persons were arrested in connection with the invasion, according to Mr. Yinka Folarin, the lawmaker’s elder brother.

OSUN:

Four lawmakers suffer attacks

In Osun, hoodlums went berserk moving round some communities and breaking into government and private property, looting valuables.

The looting spree was witnessed in Osogbo, the state capital, Ikirun, Ede, Ilobu and Iwo, where local government secretariats and individuals homes were vandalised and looted.

Iwo, Olorunda, Irepodun local government secretariats were vandalised and looted while there were no security personnel, except for few military personnel, who were overwhelmed by the hoodlums.

In Osogbo, the hoodlums, after looting Olorunda local government secretariat, headed to Tuns International Farms along Ikirun road where the offices were vandalised before heading to the house of the Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, at the Government Reservation Area, Oke-Fia, vandalised the building and looted property within.

One of Basiru’s aides, Adebayo Bello, said the senator’s wife, Habiba, had to leave the building through the back door when the hoodlums arrived.

In Ikirun, the house of the lawmaker representing Ifelodun/Boripe/Odo-Otin Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Afolabi Rasheed, was also looted and vandalised.

One of his aides, Oladimeji Safiu, said the looted motorcycles and generating sets were just delivered and meant for empowerment scheme for the constituents.

In Ilobu, Irepodun local government headquarters, houses of the former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, the lawmaker representing Irepodun/Orolu state constituency at the House of Assembly and that of the Council Chairman, Anthony Oyedeji were also looted.

Other places reportedly attacked by hoodlums include Osun APC State Secretariat, Governor Oyetola Campaign Office and the Constituency Office of the lawmaker representing. Irepodun/Orolu/Osogbo/Olorunda federal constituency, Hon Bukola Oyewo, all in Osogbo.

Also, the farm of Senator Adelere Oriolowo in Iwo and the house of Hon. Kamil Oyedele at Orolu were also attacked.

The state government re-imposed 24-hour curfew on the state to tame the growing wanton destruction and looting of government and private property in the state.

DELTA: Hoodlums repelled at state facility

In Asaba, Delta State capital, suspected hoodlums attempted to break into the State Event Centre but were repelled by security agents.

The hoodlums had suspected that COVID-19 palliative were stored at the centre, but a reliable government source said the state government had since distributed the palliative.

As of the time of filing this report, armed security men were seen manning all the strategic junctions, roundabouts and streets in the capital city.

Fierce looking armed security men were also positioned in all critical public infrastructure, including courts in Asaba.

Hoodlums had, on Wednesday night, set ablaze the Federal Road Safety Operational office along Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway and Beautification Garden at Koka Junction.

They also set ablaze a High Court along Ibusa Road on Thursday morning.

In a related development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, reviewed the 48-hour curfew he declared Thursday.

Okowa, who made the disclosure while inspecting the Event Centre Asaba, said the CACOVID food palliatives have long been distributed.

According to him, the 48-hour curfew earlier declared would expire by 6pm, yesterday, adding that the new curfew would take effect immediately. He said the curfew would now hold from 6pm to 8am till further notice.

Rep laments attack on property

Also, yesterday, the member representing Ethiope federal constituency, Hon Ben Igbakpa, described the attack on his business mall in Sapele local government area of Delta State as a collateral damage.

The mall, located along Ajogodo road, was invaded by hoodlums who operated under the guise of the #ENDSARS protest and carted away goods worth millions of naira despite the 48hours curfew imposed on the state by Okowa.

Reacting to the incident, the lawmaker, in a statement, said the incident, which he described as an act of evil, will not stop him from contributing his quota towards a better Nigeria of our dreams.

KWARA: Saraki’s newspaper looted

Reports from Ilorin, Kwara State capital said hoodlums invaded a local newspaper, National Pilot, owned by the immediate past Senate president, Dr Bukola Saraki, and vandalised the equipment and other gadgets in the premises.

National Pilot was established in 2002 by Saraki.

Contacted, the Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper, Alhaji Billy Adedamola, who confirmed the development, said that he and his staff members escaped unhurt. Adedamola said: “National Pilot was attacked by the rampaging hoodlums.

“We thank God , however, that no one was hurt. I drove my staff, out of the office “

The Editor-in-Chief told Sunday Vanguard that an attempt by the attackers to burn down the entire premises was prevented by Okada and Keke Marwa riders in the area who rose in defence of the property.

EDO:

One feared dead as hoodlums loot COVID-19 warehouse

ONE person was feared dead following the attack and looting of Edo pharmaceutical company warehouse in Benin-City by suspected hoodlums.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the victim died of exhaustion while struggling to gain entry into the warehouse as he fell and trampled upon in the process.

The hoodlums were said to have carted away goods like cartons of pastries, LPG gas cylinders, bags of rice, gallons of vegetables oil, vehicle batteries among other valuables worth millions of Naira despite the state government’s curfew aimed at checking activities of miscreants as a result of the EndSARS protest.

Other household goods, including Covid-19 palliative branded with the inscription ‘CACOVID’ were also carted away.

It was learnt that the warehouse situated on Medical Stores Road was stormed by angry youths in the locality as early as 6. 00 a. m.

PLATEAU:

Lalong slams fresh 24hrs curfew after hoodlums ransack palliative warehouses

Following renewed disturbances in the John/Bukuru metropolis in Plateau State, Governor. Simon Lalong slammed fresh 24hrs curfew on Jos North and Jos South local government areas of the state.

Warehouses had been ransacked, yesterday morning, as some residents carted away bags of grains donated, according to the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as palliative to the state.

Angered by the development, which came on the heels of Friday’s relaxation of an earlier 24hrs curfew imposed as the result of breakdown of law and order in the areas, the governor restated the restriction.

The announcement caused panic among residents who went out for their daily activities and were running home and calling loved ones who were out to return to avoid being stranded.

EKITI: Alarm over looting of poisonous food items

In Ekiti State, government raised the alarm that huge quantities of poisonous items, mistaken for food yet to be distributed as COVID-19 palliative, were looted in warehouses in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Friday.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mr. Akin Omole, said in a statement that raising the alarm became expedient to forestall any harm that could befall anyone who consumed the items.

Also reportedly looted was the office of the Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) in Ado Ekiti.

KADUNA:

Covid-19 warehouses looted

Reports from Kaduna said the state government imposed a 24-hour curfew on communities in Kaduna South and Chikun Local Government Areas after hoodlums looted warehouses where COVID-19 palliative were kept in the two local government areas.

Barnawa, Kakuri, and Television in Kaduna South Local Government Areas Maraban Rido, Sabon Tasha, Narayi and Ungwan Romi of Chikun Local Government Areas were placed under curfew.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said, in a statement, that security agencies had been directed to arrest and prosecute anyone found violating the curfew and those responsible for breakdown of law and order.

Vanguard