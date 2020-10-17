EndSARS: LSSTF backs Police reform

By Oziegbe Okoeki

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has called for urgent police reforms in the country, saying with a clear vision, prudent and efficient ways of applying meagre resources, the country can achieve people-orientated, diligent and successful policing.

The Executive Secretary, Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, said in a statement that the commitment of LSSTF as encapsulated in the success recorded with Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos was proof that decent modern policing was possible in the country.

“While the Fund supports the review of the operations of the Police in line with the modern realities of today and to reflect the civil nature which is expected in a democratic dispensation, it is of the opinion that the issues of operational capacity and logistics (including good remuneration, welfare, medical evaluation, descent accommodation amongst other things) must also be addressed to improve the quality of the deliverables by the police,” he said.

He also said: ‘’ Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) identifies with everyone demanding for the end of Police brutality and the reform of the Nigeria Police Force. We understand the challenges of the people and acknowledge your resilience and commitment.

‘’The Lagos State Government understands the strong connection between security and prosperity as there can be no meaningful development without security. Therefore, in 2007, after the review of the security architecture the government identified the resource deficit of security agencies operating in the state as the main reason for their inefficiency, hence the creation of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund by a law of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The Fund is an interventionist agency with the mandate to mobilise resources for the improvement of the operational capacity of security agencies operating in Lagos to enable them carry out their statutory responsibilities. The LSSTF is not a security agency!’’