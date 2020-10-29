endsars:-lupita-nyong’o-calls-for-an-end-to-police-brutality

Lupita Nyong’o. Photo: Photo Bucket

Oscar award-winning Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’O has reacted to the recent #EndSARS protests that rocked Nigeria recently.

The “12 Years A Slave” star took to social media to condemn the “woundings and murders of Nigerians in Lekki.”

Recall that on October 20, protesters at the Lekki Tollgate were shot at by military men while reciting the country’s national anthem. The protesters were demanding an end to police brutality.

Sharing footage of End SARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate, the “Black Panther” actress wrote:

“I echo the declaration of the people in Nigeria to END POLICE BRUTALITY and the call for their lives to be valued by the leaders of their nation. “Last week, the world saw this call answered with the wounding and murders of Nigerians in Lekki. I so badly want the end of this kind of violence and abuse of authority for Nigeria, for my own country, Kenya, and for the country I live in now, USA. “It seems that this is the resounding battle cry of 2020 across the globe, to have police powers reevaluated, their organizations held accountable and systems rebuilt to serve the people. I support the fight against political interests that have no interest in the rights of the people. #EndSARS.”

Lupita has always been an active voice in condemning injustice.

Last year, the actress released a book Sulwe in which she addressed the issue of colourism. According to her, the book serves as a mirror for dark-skinned girls to see characters that look like them