endsars:-makinde-‘releases’-six-suspects-arrested-during-protest

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday approved the release of six persons arrested in connection with the protests that took place in Ogbomoso town.

The protest, one of many across Nigeria, against police brutality was held on Saturday in Ogbomoso town. One person was killed when the protesters had a confrontation with some policemen.

Some angry youths who were protesting the killing of the protester in Ogbomoso on Sunday stormed the palace of the traditional ruler in the town, Soun of Ogbomoso, Jimoh Oyewumi, and destroyed property.

Six persons were later arrested in connection with the protests.

The suspects include Olaoluwa Busayo, Olagoke David, Olusola Matthew, Amole Adebayo, Adedokun Segun and Ganiyu Saheed.

Nigerian governors are constitutionally regarded as ‘chief security officers’ of their states though they exercise little control over the state police commands which are centrally controlled by the federal government.

‘Release’

A statement issued by the state ministry of justice on Tuesday said the governor has ordered for the release of the six suspects.

The statement signed by the Director Public Prosecution, Nathaniel Okeniyi, said the release of the six was in fulfilment of his (Makinde) earlier promise.

“Sequel to the promise of his Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde at Ogbomoso to effect the release of the suspects arrested in connection with the protest, today, being 19th October, 2020, the Chief Magistrate Court 2, Iyaganku Ibadan, on application of Attorney General has discharged and withdrawn the charge filed against the suspects forthwith.”