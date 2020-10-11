EndSARS: Man displays bullets shot from Police in Ogbomoso (VIDEO)

A man, believed to be one of the EndSARS protesters, has displayed bullets shot at protesters by the Police in Ogbomoso.

The Ogbomoso protests took a new twist yesterday when the police allegedly shot a protester, Jimoh Ishaq during the EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.

Vanguard News

