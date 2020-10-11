EndSARS: Man displays bullets shot from Police in Ogbomoso (VIDEO)

A man, believed to be one of the EndSARS protesters, has displayed bullets shot at protesters by the Police in Ogbomoso.
Also read: Lagos Assembly seeks Proscription of FSARS
The Ogbomoso protests took a new twist yesterday when the police allegedly shot a protester, Jimoh Ishaq during the EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo state.
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments