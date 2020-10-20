endsars:-man-killed-in-ekiti

A man has been shot dead in Oye-Ekiti in Ekiti State, allegedly by a police officer in the state.

The man, identified as London Tailor, was killed when police officers were trying to disperse protesters defying the curfew imposed in the state as a result of #EndSARS protests.

Two witnesses present at the scene told PREMIUM TIMES that the victim, who was immediately rushed to hospital, did not survive.

The state police spokesperson, Sunday Abutu, refused to make comment on the incident when contacted by our correspondent on Tuesday evening.

He simply said, “I am not aware” as he hung up the phone. Subsequent calls and text messages were not answered.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Ekiti State government has declared a 24-hour curfew in the state.

The government in a statement by secretary to the state government, Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday said the #ENDSARS protest against police brutality has been hijacked by some hoodlums.