EndSARS: Many Reactions Trail Osinbajo’s Tweet Over Lekki Massacre

Following the shooting at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020 which led to the loss of multiple lives, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo took to his twitter page to sympathize with victims and relatives of the deceased.

Osinbajo tweeted, “My heart goes out to all the victims of the Lekki shootings, and also the policemen and all other men and women who lost their lives in the past few days in different parts of Lagos & other states.

I spoke to some of those in hospital. The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them. I stand with Lagos & all other affected states in these trying times.

We pray we will never see a repeat of these tragedies in Jesus name. God bless you all. – YO

The tweet triggered a lot of reactions from members of the public;

@simplyfacts wrote, “To ensure there’s no repeat of bloodshed, you must do the needful.”

@goodcare wrote “I reserve my comment”

@lightonscams wrote, “We’ve decided to move forward…no turning back.”

@jamjoon wrote, “May God guide you aright Mr VP”

@ilovedemmanna wrote “You are right VP. The VP has done very well since the issue came up, I am personally proud of him.

Nigeria youths will be the winner at the end of all this crises.

It will end well for us all.”

