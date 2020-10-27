endsars:-matters-arising-(3)

DELE ADEOLUWA

A good General, it is said, knows when to advance his troops in battle. He also knows when it is fool hardy to do so. In that case, he retreats and waits or re-strategises before launching another attack. Retreat is no cowardice. It is rather an important tactic in conventional warfare.

And any military commander who fails to factor this into his war strategy will not only put the lives of his troops in grave peril, he risks a disgraceful defeat with disastrous consequences.

The failure of the anti-police brutality protesters to heed wise counsel and beat a tactical retreat when it mattered most partly accounted for the anarchical turn of events. The leader of the #EndSARS protest and social crusader, Segun ‘Sega’ Awosanya (@segalink), was more prescient. He had a foreboding of trouble when ‘extraneous’ elements began to hijack the protest for other purposes than altruism.

Some of these elements are suspected to be foreign-based Nigerian warlords who harbour their own selfish agenda. In principle, therefore, he had to withdraw, as he said, when he failed to convince these elements against their line of reasoning.

If the rest of the genuine campaigners had followed suit, withdrawn and made a capital of their retreat, it would have been easy to sift the grain from the chaffs. But even when hoodlums had already infiltrated the protesters and began to attack them, the genuine campaigners failed to sniff the whiff of trouble like Awosanya. They remained on the streets and that way, they played into the hands of these selfish elements who hijacked an otherwise widely accepted protest.

So, it was the infiltrators who, in the first instance, had literally doused the protest in fuel before the Lekki Toll Gate shootings came to ignite the fire. It was at this stage that anarchy stalked an already charged atmosphere and spewed it out of control.

It is doubtful if Lagos, the epicenter of the violence, has ever witnessed the level of arson, brigandage and primitive pillaging that took place between last Tuesday and Thursday. Anarchy walked on all fours those days.

Arsonists and other criminal elements simply seized the initiative from the genuine protesters and went on a burning, looting and killing binge. From reports, no less than 25 police formations, made of 14 divisions, three commands and three barracks, were set ablaze; 40 police personnel, including 19 Rapid Response Squad (RRS) men, were injured and a yet-to-be-ascertained number of cops(the authorities were still taking stock by press time)were killed in Lagos alone during the orgy of madness.

A lot of arms and ammunition were also stolen from those stations. Other places burnt included Television Continental (TVC) building; The Nation headquarters; Oba of Lagos palace; ShopRite, Ajah; Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) head office, Marina; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s mother’s house in Akerele; VIO/Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) office and vehicles in Ojodu; BRT buses and stations in Berger and Oyingbo, among others.

Three new generation banks were also despoiled, while parts of those banks were torched before they were dislogded. Some of them, according to the police, were, however, arrested with their loot as well as the arms and ammunition they carted away.

Many other states played host to the festival of madness and blind looting. In Ondo and Edo states, three correctional centres were attacked and close to 2,000 convicted criminals and suspects were let loose. In many of the states, the targets of the mob were the warehouses where COVID-19 palliatives were stocked and the assets of politically exposed persons.

The Toll Gate shootings, which were the precursor of the arson and primitive destructions visited on Lagos, were most unfortunate. It is sheer savagery to have mown down a band of defenceless and armless youths, more so when they reportedly raised the national flag, the symbol of our national pride and heritage.

Our hearts go to the families of the victims, whose blood has become the symbolic cleanser of the crucible of police brutality in our land. The martyrs that they are, their memories would remain embossed on the wall of fame each time this era is reminisced.

I, however, believe that it is unfair to have linked Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the tragic incident. The Asiwaju I have known since 1992 when he was a senator, up till 1993, when at great personal cost and risk to his life, became the fore-runner of the campaign for the revalidation of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, would never be associated with such savagery.

Through his years as Lagos State governor and since he left office in 2007, he has remained a consistent champion of democracy and defender of peace. Anywhere in the state and in our country where peace is threatened, you will always find him intervene to restore peace. He is not such a callous leader who would have a hand in the shooting of armless protesters.

The accusation even stands logic on its head. In some quarters, he was accused of sponsoring the protest and in another breath, he is being blamed for allegedly ordering the shooting of the same people he supposedly sponsored! And this is a man who is neither in government nor a military man!

In any case, he has denied any link with the Lekki Toll concession and threw a challenge to his traducers to do their homework very well in this regard. And it is good that the Lagos State government has vowed to probe the incident.

I align with the position of the Southwest governors who believe that, with the level of the devastation unleashed on Lagos, some external forces are at work to destroy the economic base of the zone. True talk! But I also believe that those forces must be working with probable internal collaborators. Like the elders would say, “Bi iku ile ko ba p’a ni; t’o de ko l ee p’a ni”; meaning, “An external foe cannot succeed in nailing someone without an insider’s collaboration.”

Governments at all levels must move in and restore law and order as soon as possible. First, the arms and ammunition in wrong hands must be mopped up quickly. The criminals freed from correctional centres must be hunted down and brought back into custody. Those arms and fleeing criminals are, otherwise, a time bomb that must not be allowed to detonate.

Again, the authorities must have by now appreciated that the anti-police brutality protest is a metaphor for larger grievances. The genuine protesters and angry mob that later took over merely latched onto the opportunity to release pent up steam of frustrations, exasperation, hopelessness and despair over years of spiralling unemployment, hunger and grinding poverty in the face of obscene opulence being displayed by our leaders.

Hence, the authorities should return to the drawing board and draw up a comprehensive plan for creating massive jobs that will come with a relatively fair pay structure as opposed to the current regime of ‘tokenism’ being doled out just to quench hunger.

They should also save funds by plugging the haemorrhage in the system through which scarce resources are being frittered away. Our leaders should also reduce the open display of ostentatious lifestyles that can easily incense.