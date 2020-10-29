ENDSARS: MC Oluomo Visits Burnt Police Stations for Inspection

Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo on Wednesday visited the burnt Makinde Police station in Oshodi.

The station was among the 16 burnt police stations in Lagos in the wake of the violent protests that erupted last week in the state.

MC Oluomo was accused of sponsoring attacks on #EndSARS protesters in Alausa. He was accused alongside the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

It was earlier reported that #EndSARS protesters, protesting peacefully around Alausa, Lagos were attacked by hoodlums believed to have been sponsored to disrupt the peaceful protest aimed at reforming the allegedly decayed security system in the country.

The NURTW Lagos state Chairman places a curse on himself saying he never collected a dime from anyone to disrupt the peaceful protest.

According to him, #EndSARS protesters are my brothers and sisters, I cut short my 1 year in office celebration to support the peaceful #EndSARS protests,” he said.

He also denied collecting any money from anyone to sponsor thugs to the protests.

A day after the attack on the protesters, MC Oluwo sent water and drinks to the protesters in order to redeem his image. The drinks were branded in his name.

The protesters, however, rejected them, throwing the bottles at the white van that conveyed them.

Like this: Like Loading...