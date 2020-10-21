endsars:-mixed-reactions-trail-beyonce’s-support

Beyonce wearing Gele

The #EndSARS protests going on in different parts of Nigeria took a different turn yesterday when security operatives opened fire on protesters at Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.

The protesters who defied curfew orders imposed on residents of the state refused to be dispersed even in the line of fire that resulted in fatalities and left several others injured.

In wake of the killings that many on social media have now tagged #LekkiGenocide, international singer Beyonce has spoken out.

The 39-year-old took to her Instagram on Tuesday night October 20 calling for peace while also disclosing details of what she’s doing to help amid reports that multiple protesters were killed yesterday at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos state.

“I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” Beyoncé wrote. “There has to be an end to SARS.” “We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change,” the Lemonade singer continued. “We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you.”

Last week, the African-American songstress was appealed to by protesters to lend her support to the cause after she kept mum about it on social media.

Fans accused her of profiteering from African culture when it suits her but keeping silent when salient issues that affect the continent occurs.

Nigerian superstar singer, Tiwa Savage who has admitted to being influenced by Beyonce also appealed to the “Run This World” crooner to break her silence.

In response to the call out by Nigerians, Beyonce’s publicist Yvette Noel-Schure took to social media and advised to stop judging people’s actions based on their social media posts.

In an Instagram story post, Yvette said not all activists are live on social media neither do they do it for validation or approval. She ended the note by saying actions speak louder than posts.

Nigerians have reacted with mixed feelings to Beyonce speaking out as many raged that it took ‘a massacre’ for her to speak out.

Others also slammed the entertainer for offering “food” and “shelter” saying that the only thing Nigerians are hungry for is justice and no shelter is safe if the country does not feel safe.

Check out reactions below:

We don’t need Anthony Joshua’s support neither we need Beyoncé’s. At this point if you’re still bothered about who posts or who didn’t Then you must be a fool. — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) October 21, 2020

Can Someone Please Tell Anthony Joshua And Beyonce That We’re Are Not Hungry!!!! — Savvy Rinu #EndSARS🇳🇬 (@savvy_riinu) October 21, 2020

Who told Beyoncé that we are hungry? All of you are mad https://t.co/2Lk9t9XYVu — DANNY WALTER👑 #ShoePlug (@DannyWalta) October 21, 2020

Everyone who waited till yesterday to speak can fuck all the way off imo. From Beyoncé to Rihanna. Fuck all the way off. Because niggas begged you. And it took that massacre for you to even give a fuck? fuck all the way off. — desmond who is famously gay. (@vincentdesmond_) October 21, 2020

Somebody please tell Beyoncé the only Hunger in Nigeria now is the hunger for Justice. What is shelter when nowhere is safe in the country? #EndSARS — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) October 21, 2020

Ehyaa Beyonce is not on Twitter so sad she had to use her fanpage to deliver her message,and she even offered food and shelter that we have! what a selfless queen…werey!😒. #EndSARS https://t.co/ecvNYesgUS — FabianJr⚡️ (@fabianjnr5) October 21, 2020