endsars:-motorists-groan-as-protesters-block-roads-in-akure

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Commercial activities have been grounded in Akure, Ondo State capital as ENDSARS protesters blocked major roads.

Many motorists had a hectic time navigating through lanes while some residents opted to trek to their destinations.

Major roads blocked by the protesters were Ondo road, Agagu road, Custom junction, NEPA road, First Bank, FUTA junction area and Road Block axis.

In some areas, the protesters played football on the road while some engaged jockeys for musical entertainment.

It was gathered that some youths also blocked road in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo local government area.