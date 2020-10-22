endsars:-mountain-of-fire-and-miracles-ministries,-condemns-shooting-of-protesters

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, MFM, has expressed sadness over the shooting of protesting youths by Nigerian security operatives.

The security operatives were reported on Tuesday to have used live bullets on the youths that were carrying out peaceful protest across the country against Police brutality.

The church, in a statement by its PR Taskforce Committee, and signed by the chairman, Brother Collins Edomaruse, frowned at the incident, saying: “Those who shed innocent blood, their own blood will certainly be shed.”

The statement read in part: “It is indeed a Black Tuesday in the annals of Lagos and Nigeria. This is least expected in this century. While youths all over the world are contributing their own quota to good governance, the security forces are shooting their own in cold blood, devoid of human feelings and empathy.

“Biblical principles of the Almighty God, says that the wickedness of the wicked, will consume the wicked. Those who shed innocent blood, their own blood will certainly be shed. Let it be known that whatever is done under the cover of darkness with the belief that nobody sees it, will surely be brought to light and God the Ultimate Judge, will definitely judge speedily.

“For it is written in Psalm 10.18: ‘You will hear the cries of the oppressed and the orphans; you will judge in their favor, so that mortal men may cause terror no more’.

“Our hearts and prayers go to the Nigerian youths and all others negatively affected by this unfortunate and avoidable situation. We pray that God Almighty will minister peace and comfort to their hearts.”

Vanguard