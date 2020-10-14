ENDSARS: MURIC urges protesters to disband

EndSARS protesters stretching from Muri Okunola Park to Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos, on Tuesday. PHOTO: Kehinde Gbadamosi.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an advocacy group in Lagos, on Wednesday called on the #EndSARS protesters against police brutality to disperse since the Federal Government has disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a statement, MURIC warned hoodlums and politicians from turning the protest into their parochial agenda.

Commending the efforts of the protesters, the leader of the group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, condemned the reported excesses of the SARS, saying “We frown at the brutal killing of young Nigerians in the hands of the police and consider these as crimes against humanity.

He said: “The protesters should now disperse, go home and and organisers of the protest must take responsibility as there is no reason why #EndSARS protest should metamorphose into any other movement.

“We also caution hoodlums and politicians against hijacking the protest for their selfish and parochial agenda,” he said.

Akintola said “These actions by SARS are a gross violation of freedom of movement and association which are fundamental human rights guaranteed under the country’s constitution which the police swore to protect.

“We therefore find justification for the Nigerian youths who participated in the #EndSARSprotests. We also appreciate the prompt action of the Federal Government.”