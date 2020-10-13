EndSars: My heart melts for Nigeria – Celine Dion

Celine dion

By Sylvester Kwentua

Canadian-American legendary musician, Celine Marie Dion, the only Canadian singer to have sold over 200 million records, has sent a message of comradeship to Nigeria citizens. She wants Nigerians to know that her heart melts for Nigeria, especially at this trying time of the end SARS protest.

The #EndSars protest initially began as an internet campaign, then later, it became a street campaign, after Naira Marley and some other notable Nigerian celebrities decided to lead a physical protest against the excesses of some men of the Federal special anti-robbery squad, SARS. And as we know the world to be a global village, it was expected that in no time, members of the international community would weigh in with their own support.

First, it was the American based rapper, Cardi B that sent a message of togetherness to Nigerians last week. Now, the evergreen R&B singer, Celine Dion has sent a powerful emotional message to Nigerians on Twitter.

“My heart is melting after reading what is going on in Nigeria…#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality” Celine Dion posted.

Born March 30, 1968, Charlemagne, Quebec, in Canada, Celine Dion is a French Canadian pop singer, known for her vocal prowess and her passionate showmanship, who achieved international superstardom in the 1990s. Working primarily in the pop ballad tradition, she recorded numerous hit albums in both French and English and was the recipient of several prestigious awards.

Vanguard