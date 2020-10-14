EndSARS: My son was due for graduation a day after he died – Father of Isiaka Jimoh, man killed during protest in Ogbomoso speaks

The father of Isiaka Jimoh, a man who died as a result of a gunshot he sustained during a protest in Ogbomoso on Saturday, has narrated how the family tried to save the deceased but to no avail.

Atanda Jimoh, the father of the deceased, said that he and the mother of the deceased donated pints of blood to save the deceased.

He regretted that despite the donation of blood, the family lost their son.

Mr. Jimoh spoke with journalists in Ogbomoso on Tuesday.

Premium Times gathered that the deceased was hit by a bullet when youth calling for the ban of Special Anti-Robbery Square (SARS) stormed the streets of Ogbomoso to express their displeasure.

Our correspondent however gathered that the protest turned bloody when the police officers at Owode Police station engaged the protesters.

A gunshot hit Isiaka Jimoh and was rushed to Bowen Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The deceased’s father described his son as a cool headed person.

He said that the deceased was not part of the protest but was only hit by a gunshot while watching the protest from afar.

He said that the deceased was due to have his graduation to become a trained electrician on Sunday, a day after he was killed.

He begged the Oyo State government, under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, to help the family.

He added that the deceased left behind a pregnant wife and a two-year old child.

Mr. Atanda said he was not expecting the death of his son because his son usually avoid trouble.

He gave an account of how he received the shocking news of the death of his son.

Mr. Atanda said, “I was at Orita Merin coming from Aroje, when I received a call from his sister that her brother had been shot and I asked how because I am aware he is a cool headed boy.

“His sister added that he was called by his mother and he decided to take a road where the protest is taking place and he was seen from afar watching the scene, and that was how he was hit by the gunshot fired by police in Ogbomoso.

“He was rushed to Bowen Teaching Hospital, we tried so much to save him by donating blood, by me, by his mother and eventually we lost him.

“He was due to have his graduation to become a trained electrician on Sunday but death took him away.

“I want to beg the Oyo State Government to help me as he left a pregnant wife and a two year old child, and the education of the child is very important to me and I know Engineer Seyi Makinde is a man of mercy and man of the people, so I believe he will help us.”

Police keeps mum

However, the Oyo State police command has refused to comment on the number casualties in Saturday and Sunday’s attack on protesters in Ogbomoso by the police officers in the town.

Our correspondent however gathered from multiple sources that no fewer than three people lost their lives while several others sustained injuries during another clash between the policemen and the protesters on Sunday.

The state police command is yet to comment on the number of casualties and those who were injured on Saturday and Sunday as at the time this story was filled.

The command’s public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, did not answer phone calls put across to him.

Also, an text message sent to Mr. Fadeyi asking him to state the position of the police on the incidents has not been replied as at the time of filing this report on Wednesday.