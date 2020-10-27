endsars:-nasarawa-panel-begins-sitting,-promises-justice-for-youths

By David Odama, Lafia

Nasarawa State Judicial panel of Inquiry set up to probe the activities of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has commenced in the state.

It would be recalled that the commission is constituted by the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory to receive complaints from the public victimized by the disbanded SARS

Speaking at the innaugural meeting, Chairman of the commission, Justice Badamasi Maina (rtd) appealed to #ENDSARS youths to discontinue further protests in the interest of peace and development of the country.

Justice Maina who urged the protesters to approach the commission with their complaints at the various tribunals setup by state governments assured of the panel’s Justice.

According to him, “the youths are justified and legally entitled to express their grievances at the current state of affairs, however, peaceful protest cannot continue indefinitely else, the purpose of the protest would be defeated. The mode the protests have taken, where roads and streets are blocked, vehicles and houses destroyed and innocent persons molested, far worse than the FSARS activities, to the extent that even victims of FSARS are affected”, the chairman stated.

While commending youths in the state for not involving themselves in the protest, the Commission’s chairman enjoined them to take advantage of the judicial inquiry to channel their grievances and related issues to the panel for redress.

He assured the public of their commitment to ensure justice, adding that the people would not be disappointed and urged those appearing before the commission to be precise in their submissions, avoid unnecessary arguments and legal technicalities to enable the Commission do justice to the matter and conclude its assignment on schedule

Speaking also, the state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Abdulakarim Kana thanked members of the commission for accepting to serve and assured that the commission of the government support to succeed.

Kana who noted the proactive measures taken by the state government to avert the protest, said the state would have witnessed unrests similar to what happened in other states.

According to him, “the SARS phenomenon was different in Nasarawa State, while other states are condemning the action of SARS, we in Nasarawa State are commending them for serving the people in the most difficult times. It is only the SARS personnel who were able to tackle the bad guys who were terrorizing the people”.

The Justice commissioner who regretted that the #EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums, appealed for calm among the youths as government was putting in place measures to engage them on useful ventures.

The commission has given interested petitioners two weeks to file their cases, two weeks to respondents to submit their responses .Proper as court hearings is expected to resume in a month’s time.

