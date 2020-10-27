endsars:-nbc-fines-arise-tv,-ait,-channels-television-for-unprofessional-coverage

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC has fined Arise TV, AIT and Channels Television over what it termed unprofessional coverage of the #EndSARS protests that swept nationwide recently.

The announcement was made by the Acting Director-General of the NBC, Dr Armstrong Idachaba on Monday at a press conference

The media houses were fined N3m each for the violations, with Mr Idachaba warning that further violations could lead to heavier sanctions.

Vanguard

Related