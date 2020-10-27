Daily News

#EndSARS: NBC fines Arise TV, AIT, Channels Television for unprofessional coverage

The Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, NBC has fined Arise TV, AIT and Channels Television over what it termed unprofessional coverage of the #EndSARS protests that swept nationwide recently.

The announcement was made by the Acting Director-General of the NBC, Dr Armstrong Idachaba on Monday at a press conference

The media houses were fined N3m each for the violations, with Mr Idachaba warning that further violations could lead to heavier sanctions.

Vanguard

