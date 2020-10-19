EndSARS: NGF Appeals To Demonstrators To Call Off Protests

NGF Chairman and Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi

The Nigeria Governor’ Forum (NGF) has asked the #EndSARS protesters to end the demonstrations across the country.

NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, made the appeal after an emergency meeting which held on Sunday.

Fayemi said the call is necessary as criminal elements may capitalise on the protests by maiming innocent citizens and destroying properties.

According to him, the governours resolved to “appeal for the call off of protests as a continuation grossly exposes the fragile economic fundamentals of the country; particularly as criminal elements and hoodlums have hijacked the protests by maiming innocent citizens, looting and destroying properties.”

On the recent attack on Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, the forum condemned the unfortunate incident.

Fayemi also asked the protesters to “engage with the government appropriately at both the national and state level to ensure that the protests are not taken over by hoodlums who are instigating a breakdown in law and order in many parts of the country.”

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: