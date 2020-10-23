endsars:-ngo-condoles-with-victims,-families

…. We are watching keenly on the outcome

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A non-governmental, Catalyst Men Network Int’l has said, it is keenly watching all the unfolding scenarios in and outside Lagos regarding the #EndSARS protests which transmute to #Endlife mayhems.

In a statement released to Vanguard, Dayo Adeyemi, team Lead, Catalyst Men Network Int’l, commiserates with the families of all who lost their loved ones; the protesters, the policemen and even the hoodlums whose lives might have ended abruptly saying all life is sacred.

He called on President Mohammadu Buhari, Commander of the Armed Forces as well as the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do everything within their powers to ensure that life returns to normalcy.

He also noted that arson and criminality are not an option to solve systemic problems.

“We appeal to those looting and burning down businesses to desist henceforth. Those businesses are means by which men and women sustain their families. This will escalate the problem.

“We uphold the right of free speech in Nigeria including even on our platforms worldwide. The right to be heard is non-negotiable.

“We bet that the larger numbers of casualty will be fathers, aspiring young men, brothers and our sons. Our daughters were unjustifiably killed as well. This is despicable.

“We hereby appeal for a change of approach to sustain the protest and a better strategy from government to deescalate the tension. This is urgent and important.

“The Catalyst Men Network Int’l, Lagos is in discussion with a few hospitals around Ikorodu Areas to offer free medical services for whoever is injured.

“We enjoin all men to keep safe. The fight for a better Nigeria can only be achieved for the living by the living. Ensure your wife, children or wards are safe from harm. This is the duty of all responsible men.

“Quest for justice continues. The quest for a better society is negotiable. #EndSARS may trigger this quest, true reforms is our goal”, he said.

