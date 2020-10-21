endsars:-nhrc-condemns-killing-of-protesters

Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Nigerian Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has condemned the killing of unarmed protesters by soldiers.

The NHRC’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, said his agency is “shocked at the use of live bullets against peaceful protesters as happened Tuesday in Lagos and other parts of the country where the state of emergency has been declared.”

Ojukwu spoke in Abuja on Wednesday while inaugurating the Independent Investigation Panel (IIP) set up by the NHRC to probe allegations of rights abuses and other unethical conduct by members of the Nigeria Police Force.

Chairman of the panel, Justice Suleiman Galadima (retired Justice of the Supreme Court) said his panel would go about its mandate with utmost diligence and commitment.

