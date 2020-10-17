EndSARS: NHRC Constitutes Panel To Tackle Human Rights Violations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has constituted an 11-man Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) to look into allegations of human rights violations levelled against the operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigeria Police Force.

NHRC Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu revealed on Friday in Abuja, saying the panel will hear petitions, complaints and memoranda from Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The committee headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima, is expected to make recommendations to the federal government on how best to reform SARS and other units of the Force.

Other members of the committee include: Other members of the Panel are: Abdulrahaman Yakubu, Yemi Ademolakun, Chioma Chuka, Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa, Tijani Mohammed, Dr. Uju Agomoh, DIG Ibrahim Lamorde, Dr. Garba Tetengi, Feyikemi Abudu, John Aikpokpo Martins, Hilary Ogbonna

SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE: NHRC CONSTITUTES 11-MAN PANEL TO HALT HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS BY SARS, OTHER POLICE PERSONNEL In line with the National Human Rights Commission’s mandate and in response to the nationwide agitations by some Nigerian youth groups under the auspices of End SARS, the NHRC has constituted an 11-man Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) to look into allegations of human rights violations against the defunct SARS and other units of the force. The Committee headed by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Suleiman Galadima will hear petitions, complaints and memoranda from Nigerians across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, and thereafter make recommendations to the federal government on how best to reform SARS and other units of the Police force. The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu Esq. who made this known in Abuja Friday evening noted that the terms of reference of the Panel include, investigate all complaints of human rights violations against SARS and other units of the Police force, make appropriate recommendations as per the damages and compensations to be paid to the victims of Police brutality. Besides, the Panel is given the powers to refer any matter, in the course of their assignment to the Attorney General of the Federation, or that of a State for prosecution in accordance with the law. The panel is empowered as well to make recommendations to government on measures to be taken in respect of operatives of defunct SARS or officers of the Nigerian Police Force, if any, found in violation of human rights of citizens and propose remedial steps that may enhance the professional conduct of defunct SARS operatives, any succeeding unit and other members of the Nigerian Police Force and any other recommendations that may be considered appropriate. Other members of the Panel are: . Member – Abdulrahaman Yakubu . Member – Yemi Ademolakun . Member – Chioma Chuka . Member – Prof. Ayo Atsenuwa . Member – Tijani Mohammed . Member – Dr. Uju Agomoh . Member – DIG Ibrahim Lamorde . Member – Dr. Garba Tetengi, SAN, mni .Member – Feyikemi Abudu .Member – John Aikpokpo Martins .Secretary of the Panel – Hilary Ogbonna Ojukwu also disclosed that all petitions, complaints and memoranda must reach the Commission, which is the Secretariate of the Panel on or before 31 October, 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...