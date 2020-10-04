EndSARS: Nigerian Celebrities Speak Against Police Brutality

Wizkid

Some Nigerian celebrities have called on the government to end police brutality as more evidence of illegal activities by Special Anti Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) emerged at the weekend.

As Nigerians took to Twitter to air their grievances and trend the #EndSARS campaign, celebrities such as WizKid, Rudeboy and Mercy Eke said the government needs to do more to protect the people.

Wizkid, in a series of tweets, called on Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on issues affecting the country and youths instead of matters in America.

Wizkid tweeted:

Donald trump is not your business!

Old man! Police/Sarz still killing

Nigerian youth on a daily! Do something!

Nothing concern u for America!

Face your country !! https://t.co/thxmoYb7VE — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

In a separate tweet, he also called on the Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-olu to do something about the SARS threat.

This was a response to the governor’s tweet about his commitment to keeping Lagos safe for all.

Mr Governor! I met with you December 2019! You expressed how proud you

are of the entertainment industry and all we do. Pls do something let’s be proud of you too abeg ! #Endsars!! https://t.co/PZoxsSIx5D — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) October 4, 2020

Below are other celebrities who have used their platform to support the call for an end to SARS.

Woke up to this SARS headache again today. We protested when Kolade Johnson was murdered & now we back at the same shit again. #EndSARS — Top Boy (@DJSPINALL) October 4, 2020