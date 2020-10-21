endsars:-nigerian-undergraduate-found-dead-in-lagos

A Computer Ṣcience undergraduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) in Ogun State has been found dead in Lagos.

The corpse of the young software designer identified as Oke was reportedly found around Mafoluku area in Oshodi on Wednesday evening.

Although there is a sketchy information on how he was killed, there are suggestions that he was shot during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the deceased’s previous classmates, they confirmed his death but did not give many details as they were still in shock.

According to one of them, Oke wrote his final examination in January and was awaiting mobilization for the mandatory one-year youth service.

“He was waiting for ASUU to call off the strike and then start clearance,” he said.

A few hours before Oke’s death, he had posted “Nigeria will not end me” on Twitter. Those were his last words on the social media app.

Checks by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that the deceased had in the past twelve days of campaign against police brutality, lent his voice by trending the #EndSARS and other related hashtags.

“There’s a very good chance that Buhari doesn’t even know this is happening at the moment. Where does he get his news from? These media houses that date publishing false information??? #EndSARS.

“Man, I’ve never felt this oppressed in my life. I really thought we had a good shot this one time. #EndSARS,” he wrote at the time soldiers were shooting at protesters in Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday night.

The attacks on protesters have left many dead and injured across the country.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on the protest since it began about a fortnight ago. This newspaper reported how protesters have staged peaceful demonstrations in major Nigerian cities, demanding for the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police.

The protest led to the disbandment of SARS and its replacement with Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) squad. The federal government also promised to implement other demands of the protesters.

However, the protests still continued in major cities like Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja with hoodlums and security officials attacking the protesters in some of the cities.

The hoodlums broke into the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) facility in Benin, resulting in the escape of several inmates. Also, police stations were razed by the thugs in Lagos and Ibadan, PREMIUM TIMES reported.

These pockets of violence resulted in the declaration of curfew by the Edo, Lagos, Ekiti and Osun governments.

Protesters have, however, remained defiant in the face of these restrictions, promising not to stop the demonstrations until all demands are met.