ENDSARS: Nigerians in Belgium protests at embassy, make demands

A group of Nigerians living in Belgium today staged a protest at the Belgian embassy of Nigeria in solidarity with the ongoing agitation for an end to police brutality in the African country.

Under the auspices “Concerned Nigerian Youths in Belgium,” the protesters Friday morning marched to the Avenue De Tervueren location of the embassy, with different placards and a letter containing their demands.

The protesters had earlier visited the embassy on Tuesday but was informed that the ambassador was unavailable to receive them.

On Friday, the Acting Ambassador, Francis Enya, was on ground to receive the protesters who presented to him a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the letter, the protesters, comprising students, working professionals and Nigerian-European citizens, condemned the response of the police to the wave of protests in different locations in Nigeria.

“It is therefore ironic and unfortunate that what was intended as a peaceful campaign against police brutality has been repeatedly met with ruthless force by the police, who continue to deploy armored personnel carriers (APCs), water cannons, tear-gas, semi-automatic rifles and live rounds against harmless protesters, contrary to all contemporary Rules of Engagement. So far, about 14 (Fourteen) innocent persons have needlessly lost their lives to these excessive yet futile state-backed attempts at suppression,” the letter reads.

In line with most demands tabled back home, the agitators concluded the letter seeking some policy changes to further enhance the performance of the Nigeria Police and forestall future occurrences of brutality.

“We therefore unequivocally lend our voice to the ongoing domestic campaign and urge you to fall on the positive side of history by using your good office to prevail on the Government to consider and accede to the demands of the Nigerian people on this issue. In line with the 5for5 Declaration, our demands are as follows:

“The immediate release of all arrested protesters;