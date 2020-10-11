EndSARS: Nigerians React As IGP Dissolves SARS

#EndSARS protest

For days now, Nigerians home and abroad have taken to social media as well as flooded the streets to protest police brutality and harassment in the country.

The protest that continues to gain momentum has the protesters calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police unit.

The widespread protest has seen prominent Nigerians, as well as international celebrities, lend their support to the cause.

Bowing to the demands of the people, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu earlier today announced that the SARS has been dissolved across all formations in the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory.

The IGP made the announcement at a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja. He noted that all officers and men currently serving in the Unit are to be redeployed with immediate effect.

He said:

“New policing arrangements to address the offences of armed robbery, and other violent crimes that fall within the mandate of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad shall be presented in due course.”

IGP Adamu further stated that a “Citizens and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum will be formed to regularly interface with the leadership of the police at all levels and advice on police activities.”

In addition to this, an investigation team is to be constituted to help deal with reports of crimes committed against citizens.

The announcement has been met with mixed reactions. While some believe this is a win for the people, others expressed the opinion that dissolution is not enough but a total reform of the entire police force.

Below are reactions from some of the people:

Congratulations Nigerians, SARS has been dissolved, and I’m genuinely overwhelmed. But don’t be carried away. 1. Let Buhari give an executive order 2. Let’s see the implementation of this dissolution. Rejoice, but don’t be distracted!#EndSARS #EnsSARS — Jim Iyke (@jimiyke_) October 11, 2020

Now SARS has been dissolved and the first stage of #EndSARS achieved, we can now discuss reforms. ALL the officers from the dissolved SARS would need to undergo psychiatric evaluation before being deployed anywhere else. Any one unfit or with a record of abuse should be sacked. https://t.co/hrSqjUftlK — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) October 11, 2020

With Love, Strength And Faith!!! WE DID IT 🇳🇬 SARS DISSOLVED 💪🏻💪🏻 Congratulations Nigerians

We appreciate the WORLD!!! #WeWon pic.twitter.com/o1VbUWT2CH — YorubaBoy  (@YorubaBoy_) October 11, 2020

Congratulations Nigerians ?? It’s not over yet!! Dissolving SARS and redeploying them into other units of The Nigerian police force is not the SOLUTION!! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

They’re recruiting same criminals again!!

We are still in trouble!!! 💔#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/V6tilIK7w6 — QUEEN MOTHER 💎✨ #ENDSARS (@rutie_xx) October 11, 2020