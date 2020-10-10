#EndSARS: Nigerians React With Their Experiences

The protest demanding for the eradication of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, has been going on for 3 days now. It has also gained international attention with popular figures like Trey Songz, Big Sean and John Boyega tweeting about it.

Also, Nigerian celebrities have joined the fight against SARS, asking for an end and not a reform. Celebrities such as Nse Ikpe-Etim, Genevieve, Don Jazzy, Davido and so on have joined the protest.

Protests points have been announced for those outside the country, London, Germany and in other places. Rapper Yung6ix and others have taken to the street of Los Angeles to also join this protest.

While some are protesting on the streets, others have taken to social media to continue raising awareness as to why SARS needs to be disbanded. Different people have shared their SARS story, detailing how they have been harassed by these set of people.

Below are some encounters shared by Nigerians on social media:

—Ifeoma Abugu was arrested by SARS operatives at Lokogoma Abuja on 10 September.



—The next day Ifeoma Abugu died in SARS custody.



—Upto now there were no answers on circumstances of her death;#EndSARS #EndSarsNow #Nigeria🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/JWIRtXv8ZU — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) October 9, 2020

I was stopped by SARS officials on a bike with a cooler of food for my sister that had just given birth and was still in the hospital. They took my phone, searched it and said I was taking food to go and meet my boyfriend. First of all, is that even a crime? — Koko Butter 😏 (@NkoyoClement) October 9, 2020

Anita Akapson, 31 years old, returned from studies abroad and started a government job with NEMA. Well-dressed and on her way to her home in Asokoro, Police overtook her, ripped bullets into her Honda Accord tyres and bullet hit her. She died on her way to the hospital. #EndSARS — Tola (@adetolaov) October 10, 2020

Sars carried me with my full scrubs on, driving back from a night call duty. Took me to the back of iyaganku station and checked every device on me. They finally let me go after giving them money for weekend. Even the noble profession cannot guarantee you safety from harassment https://t.co/T7jcgr35Dj — Name (@BeCogent) October 9, 2020

I was in ss1 when I first experienced sars brutality in anambra state(SARS OGIDI to be precised) . I was about 15 years of age then, you can check how many years ago. Na one slap dem gimme I gave my hand to cuff immediately😖 e no still end there #EndSarsNow #EndSARS — Ugochukwu (@ugochukelu) October 10, 2020

Police is not your friend o. I can’t ever forget how I entered cell because DPO wanted my phone number. Loool. It’s low-key part of the reasons I cut my hair because i didn’t want to be recognized by them. Oh, and it made me stop photowalks too. — Lumière💡 (@chimamaka_) October 10, 2020