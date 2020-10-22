EndSARS: No inmate missing in Ikoyi Correctional Centre attempted jailbreak — Official

An official on Thursday said that no inmate escaped from the attempted jailbreak at the Correctional Service (NCoS) Centre, Ikoyi, earlyon Thursday.

The spokesperson of Lagos command (NCoS), Rotimi Oladokun, confirmed the situation in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reports that some hoodlums on Thursday attempted to break into the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) Centre, Ikoyi, in Lagos in an attempt to liberate the inmates.

The attempt came barely four days after a similar but successful one was carried out in Edo during the ongoing protests by EndSARS youths.

The Lagos command NCoS spokesperson further said the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Lagos State command and other security operatives were on ground to save the situation.

NAN reports that the hoodlums in Lagos attempted to set fire to some of the buildings in the Correctional Centre in an attempt to set the inmates free.

NAN also reports that security operatives of the Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) had begun a house-to-house search for the hoodlums that might be responsible for the attempted jail attack.

