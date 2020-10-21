endsars:-obasanjo-to-buhari:-stop-shooting-of-protesters-by-soldiers,-others

The former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has condemned the shooting of protesters demanding police reform and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to “restrain the military and other security agencies from using brute force as a way of ending the crisis.”

Mr Obasanjo said this Wednesday afternoon, a day after soldiers shot at unarmed protesters in Lekki, Lagos.

The Lekki incident has been condemned by many Nigerians including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has pledged an investigation into the shooting. The exact casualty from the incident is yet to be confirmed although Mr Sanwo-Olu said no one died while over 12 people were injured including two in intensive care.

Apart from the Lagos shootings, protesters have also been shot in states like Ondo, Oyo and Delta.

Mr Obasanjo’s advice to President Buhari joins others by many Nigerians and international leaders including former American Vice President Joe Biden and ex-U.S. Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton.

Details later…