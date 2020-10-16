ENDSARS: Obaseki charges police to protect protesters

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki has charged the Police Command to provide adequate security for #ENDSARS protesters across the state.

He also told the protesters to be safe, orderly and comport themselves while assuring them of ongoing consultations to conclusively address their grievances.

He noted their agitations were legitimate while commending the police for accommodating most of the concerns of the young people.

Obaseki said: “My dear vibrant Edo youths, as you go out today to express your concerns through the #EndSARS/SWAT protests across the state, I urge you to comport yourselves, be safe and orderly.

“Your agitations with the #EndSARS/SWAT protests are legitimate and deserve attention.

“We appreciate the efforts by the Nigeria police to accommodate most of these concerns. More consultation is ongoing to ensure that your yearnings are conclusively addressed.

“We urge men of the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police to do well to respect the rights of youths to peaceful assembly and provide adequate security for peaceful protests.”

Obaseki also urged the youths as they protest, as much as possible, ensure strict observance of COVID-19 protocols.