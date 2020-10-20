endsars:-obaseki-holds-security-meeting,-warns-against-curfew-violence

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Tuesday night, held a security meeting to assess the violent trend the EndSARS protest has assumed in the state where he warned that violators of the currently imposed curfew would be penalised.

At the meeting which held in the government house behind closed doors were his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, a newly deployed Deputy Inspector General of Police, Celestine Okoye, Commissioner of Police Babatunde Johnson Kokumo, state commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the State Director of the Department of State Services among others.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, Obaseki said the meeting became necessary to analyse and access the security development in the state.

He said “We deliberated extensively on the security issues, fortunately, the DIG Celestine Okoye has come to support the command in maintaining law and others in the state.

“You will recall that the government imposed a 24 hours curfew on October 19 beginning from 4 pm.

“I want to thank the law-abiding citizens of Edo for largely complying with the curfew.

“However, we observed that a few hoodlums violated the curfew most of the day today (Tuesday) as a result, the security chiefs have met and certain stern action would follow shortly,” he said.

Also speaking, Okoye said he was deployed to Edo to support the state command in maintaining law and order and boost the morale of the people just he warned hoodlums and miscreants to stay off the roads and streets.

He said “I have come here to boost your morale and l want to also ask miscreants to please remain in their houses and be law-abiding from now on.

“Because you may meet something that is not good for you,” he said.

